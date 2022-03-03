As the war intensifies on day eight, services of tech giant Google are down in war-hit Ukraine, Russia state-affiliated media RT reported quoting local reports. It is also being reported that Gmail is not functioning and Youtube is almost impossible to access.

Amid Russia's offensive attacks on Ukraine, several companies have pulled out of Russia, including Spotify and Netflix. Netflix informed that it has paused all projects and acquisitions in Russia while Spotify shut its office in Russia indefinitely. Big tech giants, including Apple, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Dell, Tietoevry, have either limited access to Russian media to their platforms or pared back product sales.

Apple said on Tuesday that it would not sell its iPhone and other popular devices inside Russia. Dell Technologies said it has stopped sales in both Ukraine and Russia but the spokesperson didn't say why.

TikTok and Google blocked Russian state media channels from their platforms after a plea from the European Union. Apple's App Store also blocked downloads of Sputnik and RT News outside Russia.

Russia's war spurs corporate exodus, exposes business risks

Auto shipments stopped, cargo ships dropped port calls and oil companies cut their pipelines. Moscow's offensive attack against Ukraine has thrown its business plans into disarray and formed multi-national brands to pull out.

Energy firm BP said it would abandon its $14 billion stakes in Russia's oil and gas company Rosneft. Shell also exited its joint venture with state-owned Gazprom. Volvo has stopped delivering cars to Russia and Harley Davidson has halted motorcycle shipments to Russia.

The world's biggest shipping firm, AP Moller Maersk, said it will stop making Russian port calls, stating that it was deeply concerned about escalating crisis. Aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing have also stopped supplying parts and service support for Russian carriers.

Copenhagen-based Danish brewery group Carlsberg stopped production at two breweries in Ukraine, saying it's following the circumstances with great concern but didn't comment on its vast Russian operations, including St. Petersburg-based Baltika Breweries, which exports beer worldwide.