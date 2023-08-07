New Jersey ex-Gov. Christopher Christie has gifted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy handwritten lyrics to the Bon Jovi hit “It’s My Life” from the famed singer himself. The US envoy had made an unannounced visit to the war-torn country on August 4, reported New York Post. Notably, Christie is the second 2024 GOP presidential contender who paid a visit to Ukraine, following Former Vice President Mike Pence visited in June.

“[The song] served as an inspiration for a lot of the citizens in Odessa, as they were preparing for the invasion by the Russians,” said Christie, reported CNN on Sunday. "(Bon Jovi) wrote it out in his own hand, got it framed, and I brought it to President Zelenskyy. This is representative of many of the American people and what they feel about the cause that’s being fought for in Ukraine," he added.

New Jersey ex-Gov Christie visits Ukraine

The Garden State native narrated some of the horrific cruelty he observed during his trip to Ukraine, which he billed as a fact-finding mission. He stated that he wants Americans to be aware of "the atrocities that were and are being committed against the free Ukrainian people." He further shared that he visited the town of Bucha where he went to a shallow grave of 160 civilians who were killed by the Russian army.

“But before they were executed, for many of them, their eyes were gouged out. Their ears were cut off,” said the New Jersey ex-Gov.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote, "I had a meeting with a member of the Republican Party, former Governor of New Jersey, Christopher Christie. And it is very important that Mr. Christie began his visit to Ukraine with a visit to Bucha to see with his own eyes the threat to freedom and to everyone in the world posed by Russian aggression."

He thanked all the Americans for their vital support.