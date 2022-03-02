Govt Tracing Details Of Karnataka Student Injured In Ukraine's Kyiv: CM Bommai

After India's first tragic casualty was confirmed in the Russia-Ukraine war, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday, March 2, said the government is trying to gather details about a medical student who had accompanied Naveen and was left injured in the shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv. In an unfortunate incident, 21-year-old Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagouda, a medical student from Karnataka, was killed in Russian shelling.

Providing updates on the condition of the other injured person in the shelling that killed Naveen, Bommai said, ''I am trying to find out. One report says that the person is safe as he was not with him, another report says he is injured. We are waiting for confirmation".

Earlier on Tuesday, Basavaraj Bommai had informed that one student from Karnataka was injured in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv, which left a medical student Naveen from the state dead.

"Two more students from Chalageri village in Ranebennur Taluk in Haveri district were also there. One is injured while the other is safe," Bommai had told reporters.

He added that he spoke to Naveen's father Shekarappa Gyanagouda and expressed his condolences. CM Bommai mentioned that bringing Naveen's body to India is his biggest concern now.

"We have not yet receive any information what the condition of the body is...I have spoken to the PMO and made a request. I have also sent a message to the Prime Minister to bring the body from Ukraine. Our officials are in touch with the Embassy officials in Ukraine," the Chief Minister said.

State government officials were in touch with the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, he had said.

India evacuates citizens from Ukraine

Following Russia’s forces launching military operations in Ukraine on February 24, the Government of India began the evacuation of its stranded citizens under the mission, ‘Operation Ganga’. Special flights are being operated free of cost as part of the ‘Operation Ganga’ mission. The first evacuation flight, AI1944, carrying 219 people from Bucharest reached Mumbai on Saturday, February 26.

In a related update, to assist the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine through border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary, and the Slovak Republic, the ministry of external affairs on February 28 set up 24x7 control centres. Also, ‘OpGanga Helpline’, a dedicated Twitter handle has been activated.

(With PTI input)

(Image: AP/ANI)