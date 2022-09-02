Grain Ship From Ukraine Runs Aground In Turkey's Bosphorus Strait; Maritime Traffic Halted

While the brutal war in Eastern Europe entered day 191 on Friday, a ship carrying grains from Ukraine to Istanbul ran aground in Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait, the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety revealed. Taking to Twitter, the watchdog said that the 173-meter cargo ship Lady zehma went aground because of a rudder failure while en route from Ukraine to Istanbul. It informed: “Tugs KURTARMA-5, KURTARMA-6, KURTARMA-9, KURTARMA-12, NAZIM TUR, and boats KEGM-3, KEGM-5" were dispatched to the scene of the incident. Following this, the ship traffic in the Istanbul (Bosphorus) Strait has been halted.

Furthermore, the watchdog stated that the ship has been boarded by rescue crews from the General Directorate of Coastal Safety.

It is to mention that grains have been transported from Kyiv as Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, as well as the United Nations inked an agreement concerning the export of Ukrainian grains, foods, and fertilisers.

1.043286 million tons of grain have been transferred from Ukrainian ports: Turkey

As per reports, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence announced last weekend that 1.043286 million tons of grain have been transferred from Ukrainian ports as part of the UN-mediated grain agreement. “The shipment of grain, which began with the departure of the first ship from the Odesa port of Ukraine on August 1, 2022, continues safely and routinely,” according to a statement from the ministry. It added, “To date, the volume of grain transported from Ukrainian ports is 1.043286 million tonnes”.

Following Russia's unjustified invasion of Ukraine, ports in the Black Sea were effectively blocked by Moscow, and Ukraine mined the area to ward off Russian strikes. Since Ukraine is a significant supplier of grain, prices of this necessary goods increased, making it unaffordable for millions of underprivileged people who were experiencing severe hunger. The ports used to export Ukrainian grain were closed to commercial ships.

The blockade has driven up grain prices since Russia and Ukraine are two of the biggest grain exporters in the world. Due to the embargo, Ukraine was unable to export its grains and other agricultural products, and foreign shippers and insurers were hesitant to enter into agreements with Russians for fear of violating US and EU sanctions.

Further, an agreement was reached, stating that port infrastructure and ships would be protected from violence after over two months of diplomatic efforts by the UN and Turkey. Multilateral deals were inked in Istanbul on July 22 about the easing of restrictions on the export of Russian goods and Moscow's aid in transporting grain from Ukraine.

In the meantime, on August 30, a ship chartered by the United Nations that was carrying thousands of tons of Ukrainian wheat for the millions of starving people in the Horn of Africa landed in Djibouti. Notably, the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) organised the first ship, the bulk carrier Brave Commander, since Russia commenced its attacks on February 24. Additionally, on the same day, the WFP reported that Yemen has received its second cargo of humanitarian food supplies.

(Image: Twitter/ @kiyiemniyet)