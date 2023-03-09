Guterres, Zelenskyy Call For Renewal Of Grain Deal To Ensure Global Food Security

In a meeting held on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary General António Guterres called for the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, an important deal that allows the export of Russian and Ukrainian wheat and fertilisers through the Black Sea. Guterres said that the deal, which is set to expire on March 18 if it does not get renewed, was monumental in allowing the export of 23m tonnes of grain from ports of Ukraine so far.

“It contributed to lowering the global cost of food and has offered critical relief to people, who are also paying a high price for this war, particularly in the developing world,” he said, adding that he wanted to “underscore the critical importance of the rollover", The Guardian reported.

The UN chief's remarks come at a time when reports circulate that Russia is not willing to extend its participation in the grain deal which is backed by the organisation. Initially, the agreement was signed last July for 120 days in a bid to prevent food crisis across the globe. In November, the deal was extended for four more months, thus allowing the export of millions of tonnes of grain from Black Sea ports.

Today I visited Ukraine to meet President @ZelenskyyUa. I underscored the critical importance of the rollover of the Black Sea Grain Initiative on 18 March.



My press remarks: https://t.co/nLDwKlktUy — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 8, 2023

What will happen if the deal does not get extended?

However, concerns have started to grow as Russia hints that it does not fully agree with the deal. Traders of grain are now on the edge of their seats, anxious about the impact on food prices if the agreement fails to be extended. The non-renewal of the deal could also put shipping companies in jeopardy, according to Guy Platten, the secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping.

Platten said that companies would not want to put their vessels and crew in danger, and will face problems in getting insurance if the deal fails. Furthermore, it could abruptly stop vessels heading to the Black Sea. “Our fear is that it doesn’t get renewed and the whole initiative grinds to a halt until such time as it can be renegotiated. I think the impact would be quite swift if it wasn’t extended," he said.