Hackers Broadcast 'threat' From Head Of Ukrainian Intelligence On Crimean Radio Station

On the eve of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian radio stations in Crimea claimed hackers broadcast "threats" from the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov. The radio stations, Sputnik v Krymu and Vera (Faith) radio, which are part of Gazprom-Media Radio and Rossiya Segodnya (Russia Today) media group, reportedly broadcast Budanov's address and the national anthem of Ukraine in several districts on the peninsula, including Alushta, Bilohirsk, Dzhankoi, and Sudak, as per a report from RIA Novosti.

The Russians have claimed the broadcast in Simferopol and Sevastopol was not hacked, but that the radio broadcast was interrupted, as per a report from Ukrainska Pravda. Russian media did not elaborate on what Budanov said on air, but said the address contained "threats". The problem reportedly affected the equipment that prepares the signal for transmission on FM frequencies.

What was the message?

A video claiming to be a recording of Budanov's address on air of Sputnik v Krymu radio has been posted on anonymous Telegram channels. The video shows Budanov saying, "Crimea, Donbas and the entire South of Ukraine will return home forever. We will find every traitor to Ukraine, wherever they are hiding. To all patriots: the time to act has come. Wait. We're on our way to you." The Ukrainian intelligence agency has not yet commented on the incident. Meanwhile, tensions between Ukraine and Russia have been rising ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

When did Russia annex Crimea?

In late February 2014, armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, appeared in Crimea, taking control of key government buildings and infrastructure. The following month, a referendum was held in Crimea, with an overwhelming majority voting in favor of seceding from Ukraine and joining Russia. The referendum was widely criticised by Western nations, which viewed it as illegitimate.

Russia subsequently annexed Crimea, with President Vladimir Putin signing a law formalising the incorporation of Crimea into the Russian Federation on March 21, 2014.

The move was met with condemnation from many Western countries, which imposed economic sanctions on Russia in response. The annexation of Crimea also heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, leading to ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. Crimea is crucial to Russia as it is home to Sevastopol, which houses Russia's Black Sea fleet.