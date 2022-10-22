Half Of Ukraine's Thermal Production Stations Hit By Russian Strikes, Says Energy Minister

Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, Ukraine's Energy Minister on Friday stated that since October 10, at least half of the war-torn nation's thermal production capacity has been attacked by Russian airstrikes, resulting in billions of dollars in damage. Minister German Galushchenko also claimed that not all of these thermal power plants have entirely stopped production. During an interview with Reuters, Galushchenko said that following assaults that had damaged 30–40% of the country's power infrastructure, Ukraine could need to import electricity to survive through the winter and that traders were already in talks with suppliers.

Furthermore, when questioned about the extent of the damage, Galushchenko said, “It's quite a lot of capacity. I can tell you that it's... at least half of thermal (power) generation capacity, even more," Reuters reported.

It is pertinent to mention that Moscow has intensified its attacks last week. Russia had launched many "kamikaze" drones into Ukraine, further destroying energy infrastructure and leaving five people dead in Kyiv, the country's capital, as per media reports.

In addition to this, the minister emphasised that for the time being, the energy system was still stable but expressed his belief that Russia, whose invasion of Ukraine is approaching the eight-month mark, now intended to destroy the entire system.

Galushchenko even asserted that the attacks had cost the nation's electricity consumption by around 4,000 MW. As per the Department of Energy, one megawatt delivers roughly the same amount of electricity needed to power 400 to 900 houses for an entire year.

Ukraine stopped supplying electricity to the EU due to Russian air strikes

Meanwhile, Energy Minister German Galushchenko had earlier stated that Ukraine would no longer export electricity to the European Union starting from October 11. In order to stabilise its energy system, Ukraine had to stop supplying electricity as of October 11 due to rocket strikes that targeted thermal generation and electrical substations, according to Interfax. The decision was made by Ukrainian officials in response to Russian missile strikes in various Ukrainian districts. As per media reports, following the destruction of the Kerch bridge, which connected Russia and Crimea, missile attacks were launched.

According to Galushchenko, Russia is damaging the Ukrainian energy infrastructure since the export of electricity from Ukraine has allowed Europe to utilise less Russian energy. The minister accused Moscow of "killing the very possibility of exporting electricity from Ukraine." The Ukrainian Energy Ministry highlighted that Russia continues to perpetrate "energy terror" against Ukraine and intensify its pressure on the European Union.

It further said that despite Russian forces controlling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility, Ukraine met its responsibilities to export electricity to the European Union. According to reports, Ukraine recently supplied power to Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)