Hardeep Singh Puri Assures 'efforts Underway' To Help Students Stranded In Ukraine's Sumy

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri is among the four ministers sent by the Indian government to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to better the coordination between the Indian embassy, government and the stranded students. While talking to news agency ANI, the Minister of Urban Affairs informed that 889 students from the bordering countries of Ukraine are returning to their homeland. The Union minister further added that the government is operating the last leg of 'Operation Ganga' amid the Russia-Ukraine War.

"Approximately 5,200 Indian nationals returned to their home country yesterday. Today around 889 are returning to their home country. We're operating the last leg of 'Operation Ganga' flights today," said the Union Minister.

Hardeep Singh Puri on Indian students stranded in Ukraine's Sumy

Talking about students stuck in Sumy amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assured that the government is making every possible arrangement to evacuate the Indian students.

Efforts are underway to evacuate Indian students from Sumy, #Ukraine, arrangements are being done: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri pic.twitter.com/cNgHvIm2ec — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022

Yesterday, a student who somehow escaped Kharkiv city on March 5, and reached Rzeszow in Poland seemed worried about students stuck in Sumy, a city in North-eastern Ukraine. He said that the students stuck there do not have necessities like food and water to survive.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that there is regular pressing for a ceasefire so that a safe corridor can be created and students can escape the war-torn cities.

"We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students," Bagchi said.

He added, "Have advised our students to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks. Ministry and our Embassies are in regular touch with the students."