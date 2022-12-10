'Hero Of Ukraine': Military Pilot Who Shared Post With Bloodied Face Honoured By Zelenskyy

Countless soldiers have lost their lives amidst the gruesome Russia-Ukraine war. The Russian invasion in February that took many Ukrainians by surprise also led to the enrolment of numerous Ukrainians in the army. On December 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoured the valour of the Ukrainian fighters who have been fighting on the front lines. In light of this occasion, a Ukrainian fighter pilot who posted a picture of his bloodied face on Instagram was awarded the title of “Hero of Ukraine” by President Zelenskyy.

According to Newsweek, Military pilot Vadym Voroshylov was given this prestigious title after he shot down Shahed-136 drones that were flying over the city of Vinnytsia. The Iranian-produced drones were used by the Russian forces to attack the critical infrastructure of Ukraine. After Voroshylov, who also goes by the name “Karaya”, shot down the drones flying over the Ukrainian city constantly under the threat of the Russian attack, Karaya was ejected from his damaged military jet that went on to crash down.

Announcing his name for the prestigious award, the Ukrainian President said, “Major Vadym Oleksandrovych Voroshylov shall be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and be presented with the Order of the Gold Star.” Earlier this week, the military pilot posted a picture of his bloodied face on Instagram. In the post he wrote, “Let me put it in the blunt. No one and nothing can break us!” He also claimed that the defence forces in Ukraine are not only protecting the country but it is also trying to protect the entire, “civilised world".

Zelenkyy thanked the fighters who are defending Ukraine

On Friday, the Ukrainian president took the center stage to honour the military personnel who have been working day and night against the Russian forces to defend Kyiv. Zelenskyy started off his speech, by addressing the august gathering, He said, “today it is an honour for me to spend the whole day with our defenders.” He then went on to claim how he went to the conflict-ridden Donetsk region where he thanked the “fighters who defend our state (Ukraine) in the most dangerous and responsible directions.”

Zelenskyy also asserted that during his visit to the Kharkiv region, he thanked the doctors on the frontline. Honouring their valour, he said, “I thank them as they save our indomitable fighters.” The frequent barrage of Russian missile strikes has affected the critical infrastructure of Ukraine to a great extent. While different regions are facing power outages, regions like Zaporizhzhia, Bakhmut, etc are still witnessing the fears of the Russian bombardment.