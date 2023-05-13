'High Chance Of Significant Success,' Says Czech Official On Russia- Ukraine War

As Ukraine has announced its preparations for a counter-offensive against Russia, the Czech official said Kyiv might have 'significant success,' reported Sky News. For months, Kyiv has been planning to counter Moscow and win back territory occupied by them. Czech President and former NATO general Petr Pavel said that the counter-offensive may have a good chance of success "but may bring high casualties if Russia uses its prepared defences well". He has been an army chief and also the principal military adviser to the NATO secretary-general from 2015-2018.

Will Ukraine be able to counter Russia?

While talking about the Ukrainian counteroffensive, the 61-year-old said that Ukraine would need the support of the NATO and European Union entry, however, joining either would require a lengthy process, though talks on the EU accession could start this year. Further, he added that Ukraine would eventually get the Western fighter jets it has been calling for. While talking about the Russia-Ukraine war, he also warned that the delivery of the jets in time for the upcoming offensive would be impossible and that there were higher priorities such as ammunition. "There is certainly high hope that the Ukrainian counteroffensive will be successful, because Ukraine is motivated, well-prepared, its troops are experienced and certainly do not succumb to such deficiencies as the Russian army," said Pavel at Prague Castle, the seat of the Czech presidency.

While talking about the preparations done by Moscow, he said that Russian troops have been suffering from severe problems in logistics and morale, but one cannot expect " a collapse of defences". Further, he added, "Russia has had time to prepare a relatively high-quality and in-depth defence in several lines, which, if used effectively, will cost... Ukraine large casualties." He asserted, "Things do not always go according to wishes and plans but I think that the chance for a significant Ukrainian success is really high," reported Sky news.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office has shared that at least 480 children have been killed by Russian aggression. According to the data shared by the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office, 968 people have been injured since the war began. The office has been regularly providing updates on the alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces since the Russian invasion of Kyiv's territory. According to the latest figures shared by them, 86,237 crimes of aggression and war crimes have been recorded, along with 17,123 crimes against national security. All of the offences go against the rules of war laid out in the Geneva Conventions. Taking to Twitter, the Office of the Prosecutor General wrote, " #RussianWarCrimes statistics for the past week: May 5 - 12, 2023. 1 525 new crimes registered. At least 480 children killed, 968 injured (the data without full consideration of places of active hostilities)."