Hilton, Hyatt Halt Future Services & Hotel Developments In Russia Over Invasion Of Ukraine

Condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine, major companies in the hospitality industry -- Hilton and Hyatt- have moved to freeze new development and suspended services in Russia. While Hilton closed its Moscow corporate office, Accor followed suit to halt all scheduled openings and future developments until further notice. Similarly, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) also froze its activities and openings in Russia, the company said in a statement.

"We have made the decision to suspend our development activities and any new investments in Russia, effective immediately," Hyatt, a luxury hotel brand, said in a statement.

"We will continue to evaluate hotel operations in Russia while complying with applicable sanctions and U.S. government directives as we hope for a resolution to this crisis," it added.

This comes as the US-based hospitality industry faced major condemnation for continuing services in Russia in the wake of the all-out war against Ukraine after major brands like Starbucks and McDonald's shut down their outlets in Russia. However, another major boutique hotel company Marriott is yet to state its position on the availability of services in Russia. Seeking a "resolution for the Ukraine crisis," Hyatt's spokesperson said in a statement that they will "continue to evaluate hotel operations in Russia while complying with applicable sanctions and US government directives." He added, "Understanding that many people in Russia face challenges and uncertainty about their future as well, we are determining how best to support and care for our hotel colleagues and current guests in the country.”

Accor continues to operate in support of 3,500 employees

Addressing a forum earlier this week, Accor CEO Anthony Capuano said that Accor has more than 50 hotels in Russia, while Marriott has managed and franchised 28. Owing to US sanctions imposed on Russia, future developments of over 50 of its hotel, including those developing had to be suspended. While the hotelier voiced support for Ukraine, he also downplayed the extent of retaliatory step Accor was willing to take. “Those hotels represent significantly less than 1 percent of total fee volume. When we look at outbound Russian travelers, they’re meaningfully less than 1 percent of room night generation around the world,” Capuano said at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum this week.

“There’s the human side: We are very focused on the safety of our associates and the safety of our guests in those markets. But from a materiality perspective, in terms of the company’s financial performance, [it is] not particularly significant," he added.

As per Skift, Accor has continued to operate in support of its 3,500 employees in Russia. As per sources close to the company, the hotel has offered shelter to members of media and non-governmental organisations. On the other hand, Hilton has also planned to donate profits from its Russian operations as humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Hyatt has offered its hotel in Europe for Ukrainian refugees, IHG and similar brands are also offering rooms to accommodate evacuees.

What is happening in Ukraine?

Embattled Ukraine has currently stepped into the third week of the Russo-Ukraine war, which ensued months of military build-up along the Donbass region. Following this, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced "unprovoked and unjustified" military operations in Ukraine. Ever since arbitrary bombings on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure thousands have lost their lives, Ukraine's health ministry confirmed.

In response, Western nations have levied heavy sanctions on Russia, banning its prominent banks, entities, and trade. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden enforced the most significant package of economic sanctions, by imposing an embargo on Russian oil and natural gas imports. On Wednesday, Russian troops also attacked a maternity hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy termed as "genocide". The colossal war has killed nearly 2,000 with thousands more injured, as per the Ukrainian health ministry, while nearly 2 million people have fled the country in fear of lives.

(Image: Unsplash)