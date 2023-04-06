'Historic Mistake': NATO Chief Warns China To End Growing Ties With Russia & Arming Nation

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned China to halt its “growing ties” with Russia and stated that arming Russia would be a “historic mistake”. Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, the West which is supporting Ukraine in the ongoing conflict has been worried about China’s growing ties with Russia. The concerns became even more severe when Chinese President Xi Jinping made a visit to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. The NATO chief gave out the warning on April 5 in a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, Global News reported.

“Allies have been clear that any provision of lethal aid by China to Russia would be a historic mistake with profound implications,” Stoltenberg said in the Wednesday press conference. “At a time when Beijing and Moscow are pushing back against the rules-based international order, it is even more important that we continue to stand together as NATO allies and with like-minded partners,” he added, as per the report by Global News. While the NATO chief did not give any clarification on the kind of “profound implications” China might end up facing, he made it clear that the western alliance is watching the move very closely. Beijing refused to criticise Russia in the war which started in February 2022. Not only this, but China has also proposed a comprehensive 12-point peace plan for the conclusion of the war. While the West has vehemently refused to accept the plan, Russia had made it clear that it will thoroughly analyse the plan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast during their dinner at The Palace of the Facets, March 21, 2023 (Image: AP)

A relationship with mutual benefits

The ties between both nations have strengthened ever since the war started. However, the relations between the two nations are based on the foundation of mutual benefits. While China sees Russia as a major source of energy, it is also getting benefited by the reduction in Russian oil prices due to the Western sanctions. The Western sanctions have also given Russia an incentive to build ties with China. Moscow sees China as a solid trade partner now that the international sanctions have impacted the Russian markets. According to Global News, Stoltenberg touched upon this issue, but he made it clear that NATO does not consider China as an adversary. “Russia is more and more dependent on China — trade with China has become even more important for Russia, not least because of the economic sanctions and the consequences of the war in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said. “We don’t regard China as an adversary, but we state clearly in the strategic concept that China’s assertive behaviour poses a challenge to our interests, our values, our security, he added. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron met his Chinese counterpart in Beijing on Thursday, April 6. Hence, it will be interesting to see, how the West will try to navigate the growing ties between China and Russia.