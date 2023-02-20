'Historic, Timely & Brave': Zelenskyy Hails Biden's Kyiv Visit Since Full-scale War Began

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the surprise visit by the US President as “historic, timely and brave”. On Monday, the POTUS arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv unannounced and reaffirmed America’s unwavering support for Ukraine. Biden’s visit came ahead of the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war. During his visit to the war-stricken country, Biden pledged to provide an additional $500 million in aid to Ukraine along with several American artillery. The Ukrainian President took to Twitter to hail the surprise visit by the American President.

“Historic. Timely. Brave. I welcomed @POTUS in Kyiv as Russian full-scale aggression approaches its one-year mark. I am thankful to the U.S. for standing with Ukraine and for our strong partnership. We are determined to work together to ensure Ukraine’s victory,” the Ukrainian President wrote on Twitter. The Ukrainian President also shared the visuals from Biden's visit to Ukraine's national capital. This was the US President’s first visit to Ukraine since Russia commenced its military invasion of Ukraine in February last year. “When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong,” the US President asserted in a statement on Monday.

Biden announced $500mn aid to Ukraine

During a joint press briefing with the Ukrainian President, Biden announced that the US will be providing an additional $500 million in aid to Ukraine. The Ukrainian President also revealed in the Monday press conference that the two world leaders spoke about the “long-range weapons and the weapons that may still be supplied to Ukraine even though it wasn’t supplied before.”

In the press conference, POTUS made it clear that supporting Ukraine is more about safeguarding “freedom of democracy”. "This is so much more than just Ukraine. It is about freedom of democracy. I am here to show support for Ukraine's sovereignty," Biden said on Monday. In return, Zelenskyy thanked his American counterpart for the kind gesture. “Our allies continue to do everything to reaffirm their support,” the Ukrainian President asserted. “We condemn Russia's invasion. We will together defend our citizens from Russia's invasion. Defending rules and laws is our common objective. We want peace in Ukraine," he added.