Horrors Of Death & Destruction In Ukainian Cities Previously Occupied By Russian Forces

A Ukrainian serviceman can be seen jumping down from a destroyed Russian fighting vehicle after collecting ammunition in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine.
An elderly woman on Wednesday walked by an apartment building demolished in the Russian shelling in Ukraine's Borodyanka region.
The horror of death and destruction was evident as cemetery workers loaded a slew of corpses of civilians killed in Bucha. The bodies were transported to the morgue, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
A woman on Wednesday wept profusely after she saw her house reduced to a mound of debris following heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Andriivka, Ukraine.
While reports of Russian troops regrouping in Belarus & Russia emerged, Ukrainian soldiers on Wednesday checked war-led damage in residential areas in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv.
While throngs of Ukrainians fled the embattled nation, those who remained were forced to live in dire crisis. Villagers rode cycles on the road lined with the rubble of destroyed infrastructure.
A monument of Taras Shevchenko, a Ukrainian poet and a national symbol, stands unharmed near an apartment demolished in the Russian shelling in the central square in Borodyanka, Ukraine.
A cat sat in matted grass between large caliber rounds of ammunition abandoned by withdrawing Russian troops. The ammo was retrieved from destroyed fighting vehicles in Andriivka, Ukraine.
Two young girls, their little brother, and their father can be seen walking aside the tangled remains of destroyed Russian tanks left behind by retreating troops on the outskirts of Kyiv.
