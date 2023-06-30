How The New Western Weapons Helped Ukraine Counter Russia

Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February 2022. The war ravaged the country and took many innocent lives. Ukraine could not put a counteroffensive as it largely relied on Soviet-era machinery. These weapons included tanks, artillery, fighter jets and many more military weapons and equipment.



These weapons and equipment helped Ukraine in launching a counteroffensive against Russia and fend off an assault on Kyiv in the early stages of the war. But when the Western powers provided millions of dollars of military assistance including weapons and systems with advanced technology, it increased Kyiv’s strength to stand against a Russian offensive. Ukraine was provided with several military weapons and equipment by the West. Below is a list of some of the weapons that Ukraine used to counter the Russian offensive in the ongoing war:

Striking Targets

High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems is one of the US-made weapons which has received a lot of attention during the ongoing Russo-Ukraine war. This weapon gave Kyiv the ability to hit targets which are at a longer distance. These have a great accuracy rate compared to the Soviet ones.



During the counteroffensive strikes, the HIMARS which gave the Ukrainian troops the capability to strike targets up to 80 kilometres away and then quickly move on were used to destroy Bridges near the southern city of Kherson, which cut off the supply route of the Russian military.



Additionally, Ukraine has longer-range missiles that can travel up to 300 km and are launched by HIMARS. However, the United States and its allies have been hesitant to give Ukraine the HIMARS. The US also agreed in February to deploy ground-launched small-diameter bombs, which can be fired by HIMARS and have a range of 150 miles. Additionally, the UK announced the delivery of 550-kilometre-range Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles, two of which have already been seen in action in Ukraine.

Air Defence System

Throughout the ongoing war, Russia has rained missiles on Ukrainian cities and killed countless people and destroyed countless infrastructures. To counter the missile attacks the West has sent Ukraine the Patriot air defence system. These systems are meant to shield Ukraine against larger ballistic missile attacks, leaving simpler weapons to deal with Russian drones.



Ukraine has had difficulty defending its territory from Russian attacks despite having sophisticated air defence systems. Since it lost fighters early in the conflict, Russia has relied on long-range ballistic and cruise missiles to launch attacks deep within Ukraine. The biggest setback and surprise of the war for Moscow was its inability to seize control of Ukrainian airspace. Additionally, Ukraine has asked the West for fighter jets, but delivery is not anticipated any time soon.

Artillery

In modern warfare, artillery systems are key in any battle. The war in Ukraine has seen the use of artillery in a big way, Russian troops have dug themselves in the south and east of the country. Driving them out will take a significant force from the Ukrainian military.



Buildings and enemy weapons can be destroyed by artillery from a respectable distance, and the resulting mayhem forces the opposition's men to retreat. Battles near Zaporizhzhia, where the start of the counteroffensive took place, are making effective use of Ukrainian artillery. Both the German Panzerhaubitze 2000 and the American M777 howitzers, which are more potent and accurate than the ones Ukraine used to start the war, are currently in use by Ukraine.

Tanks and Armoured Vehicles

To win and stop the Russian offensive the Ukrainian military needs a punching force like tanks and other fighting vehicles to break through the Russian military. Current tanks with Ukraine are German Leopards and the British challengers which are more sophisticated and powerful than the Soviet T-64 and T-72 tanks which Ukraine relied heavily on during the start of the war.



These tanks also have better armour and can strike better than the Russian tanks. The US has sent its Bradley fighting vehicles, which provide superior troop protection and firepower than Ukraine's armoured vehicles from the Soviet era. They can inflict high casualties making them invaluable for counterattack. Ukrainian troops have been given training by the American, British and other Western powers on the weapon and equipment given to them which has made them a lethal force to challenge the Russian military.