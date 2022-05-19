HRW Accuses Russia Of Committing 'horrific Abuses' Against Civilians In Ukraine Amid War

Amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Russian forces of summary executions, torture and other grave abuses in Ukraine's Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. In the report documenting "apparent war crimes," the Human Rights Watch has said that they have investigated 22 apparent summary executions, 9 other unlawful killings, 6 possible enforced disappearances and seven cases of torture in 17 villages and towns in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions from late February through March. 21 civilians told Human Rights Watch about unlawful confinement in inhuman and degrading conditions.

As per the report, HRW interviewed 65 people between April 10 and May 10, including former detainees, torture survivors, families of victims and other witnesses. Human Rights Watch even examined physical evidence at the locations where alleged abuses took place and analysed pictures and videos taken by victims and witnesses. The Human Rights Watch has accused Russian forces of committing horrific abuses against civilians in the captured regions of Kyiv and Chernihiv. HRW has said that Russian forces tortured detainees suing electric shocks or conducted mock executions to force them to provide information. According to the report, Russian forces had held more than 350 villagers in a schoolhouse basement for 28 days in Yahidne.

Those interviewed by HRW included Anastasia Andriivna who said that the Russian forces detained her 45-year-old son, Ihor Savran after they found his old military coat. After Russian forces pulled back from the region on March 31, Andriivna found her son's body in a barn, about 100 metres from her house. The HRW report highlighted that the laws of war do not allow torture, summary executions, inhumane treatment and enforced disappearances. It asserted that Russia and Ukraine must investigate "these alleged war crimes" and bring those responsible to justice. Giorgi Gogia, associate Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch, described the numerous atrocities committed by Russian armed forces in captured regions of Ukraine as "abhorrent, unlawful, and cruel." Gogia called for investigating the alleged war crimes and bringing the people responsible for the acts to justice. The HRW's report comes amid the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine which has entered its 12th week.