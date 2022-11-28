Hundreds Of Ukrainians Flee Kherson As Russian Shelling Intensifies

In the latest development in the Russia-Ukraine war, hundreds of people are leaving the city of Kherson to save themselves from the heavy Russian shelling, two weeks after its recapture from Russian forces. Evacuations began last week as Ukraine's harsh winter sets in and have made it difficult to sustain with no hot water and electricity. The mass departure of the people has increased because of the Russian shelling that has killed 32 civilians since Russian forces left the city on November 9. Yevhen Yankov told the Associated Press, “Now we are free, but we have to leave, because there is shelling, and there are dead among the population.”

"It is sad that we are leaving our home,” he said in a statement on Associated Press.

Ukraine Russia war

The victory of Kherson city marked a major gain for the Ukrainian forces after the Russians retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River. Since then, the people of Kherson have struggled with no water and electricity as the Russian troops destroyed thermal and power plants before they left. The head of the city's military administration, Galina Lugova said that the Ukrainian authorities will do everything to make the people safe but that “the shelling intensifies every day".

Galina Lugova said, "Shelling, shelling, and shelling again."

One of the Ukrainians named Vitaliy Nadochiy told AP that artillery had hit his house. He added, “Four flats burned down. Windows shattered.” Further, he said that they can not stay there (Kherson City) as there is no electricity, no water, or heating and they are going to his brother's place.

The state power grid operator of Ukrenergo said that the electricity producers have been supplying about 80 percent of the demand which is an improvement from yesterday. In the meantime, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that restrictions were imposed on the use of electricity in fourteen (more than 100,000” customers in each of the regions ) of Ukraine’s 27 regions including Kyiv. While addressing through video, Zelenskyy said, ‘’If consumption increases in the evening, the number of outages may increase. This once again shows how important it is now to save power and consume it rationally.”