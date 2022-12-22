Hungary Berates West For Turning Ukraine Into 'anti-Russia Stronghold'

Speaker of the Hungarian parliament, Laszlo Kover, on Wednesday slammed the West for what he described as turning Ukraine into an anti-Russia "stronghold" to fulfill its hegemony interests and leaving Moscow "no other choice than to intervene" militarily. In an interview with InfoRadio, Kovar noted that the West made a "huge blunder" by backing Ukraine and recently flowing the weapons. The conflict in Ukraine has changed the global geopolitical map, stressed the speaker of the Hungarian parliament, Kover.

The Hungarian official also slammed the barrage of new sanctions against Russia, saying that it fulfills the agenda of the European political elites. West, said Kover, “for some reason, became enthusiastic about destroying Russia economically [and] politically” while separating it from the EU by “creating a new iron curtain.” He further justified Putin's invasion of Ukraine, saying that the West had been pushing Moscow back from its “old imperial borders” for several decades and ultimately left Moscow's regime no option. Russia believed that “this is not enough for the West”, as it was getting closer to the nation’s core territories, the Hungarian official sais, echoing Moscow's concerns about NATO's military buildup on its border. He also emphasized that sanctions imposed on Russian Federation will "hurt Europe much more than Russia."

The Central Europe "should do its best to avoid becoming the eastern periphery of a North Atlantic empire," Speaker of the Hungarian parliament, Laszlo Kover, said in an interview with InfoRadio.

Hungary blocks €18 bn EU aid package for Ukraine

In context to the long-held political tussle with Ukraine over the rights of the ethnic Hungarian population in Ukraine, Budapest earlier this month blocked the €18 billion worth aid package for Ukraine. Finance Minister Mihaly Varga announced the decision of blocking the approval of a new EU package of financial aid that Kyiv needed urgently to address its state deficit and continue running the economy in course of the ongoing Russian invasion.

The now blocked EU-enabled aid was designed to be disbursed across 2023, with a sanction of an estimated €1.5 billion per month. Hungarian veto triggered a domino effect that resulted in the delay of the three other key votes. One was also aimed at reforming the corporate taxation. "Hungary is not in favour of the amendment of the financial regulation," Hungarian Finance Minister Mihály Varga said at a briefing as he met with the finance ministers.