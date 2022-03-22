Hungary Confirms Violation Of Airspace For 3rd Time; 'Unidentified Aircraft From Ukraine'

Amid the ongoing war, Hungary has reported violation of its airspace on Monday, news agency Sputnik reported citing multiple local media reports on Tuesday. According to the Hungarian media, the country's defence ministry said that an unidentified aircraft crossed the country's airspace from Ukraine. The Ministry stated that it had intercepted the aircraft when it entered their airspace.

Citing the reports filed by the defence ministry, the state media said that Gripen fighters-- a light single-engine multirole fighter aircraft-- were lifted up to track the anonymous aircraft that was spotted crossing the Hungarian sky border in the east. Later, the aircraft was headed toward Slovakia. "After having patrolled the area, fighters returned to the base," read the report of the concerned ministry.

It was the third time when Hungarian airspace was violated, says Defence Ministry

Notably, this was not the first time when an unidentified aircraft violated Hungarian airspace. As per the defence ministry, the aircraft entered the country's airspace for the third time since the war between Russia and Ukraine started last month. It is pertinent to mention here that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. Until then, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called his Russian counterpart to meet him, seeking a resolution to avert the war. However, on February 24, the Russian troops started a "special military operation" against Ukraine.

Despite the war having entered the 27th day, the West has still been refraining from imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine despite repeated demands by President Zelenskyy. The US has agreed to transfer the Soviet-made defence systems to bolster Ukraine's defence systems against Russia's military aggression but this does not deter Russia from continuing its brutal attacks on Ukraine. Besides, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also called for direct talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. In a reply, the Kremlin suggested that Zelenskyy must do more "homework" before meeting with Putin.

Image: Unsplash, Representative