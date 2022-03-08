Hungary Finance Minister Denies Imposing Sanctions On Russia Citing Economy Instability

Barely minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk on February 22, several countries including the US, UK, Canada, France, imposed sanctions on Moscow. However, some countries like Hungary has denied taking any harsh measures against Russia.

Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga, on Monday, confirmed the country's stand over the recent sanctions will be different from these nations and added, "any action against Moscow would also hurt the Hungarian economy".

Taking to Facebook, Varga said Hungary will not support the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions in the energy sector as this would threaten both the national currency and welfare of Hungarians. "The Hungarian forint is also a victim of the Brussels sanctions. Sanctions already mean a serious threat to the Hungarian economy. The expansion of sanctions into the energy sector means the biggest threat to the forint and the Hungarian people," Varga said in a video message published on Facebook.

"Whoever asks for the expansion of sanctions wants to make the Hungarian people pay the price of the war. The Hungarian government will not support such a move in any international fora," he added.

It is worth mentioning that Russian forces initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. Since then, the Russian government along with President Putin have been facing back-to-back sanctions-- both personally and economically. Last month, the EU announced to shut down its airspace for Russian planes-- a significant step to isolate Russia.

NATO chief urged Russian President to return to the negotiations table

On Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg appealed to Russia to withdraw all its forces from Ukraine and urged the Russian President to return to the negotiations table. In a staunch warning to Putin, Stoltenberg said Russia will have to pay the prices for its deeds.

"Immediately cease its assault. Withdraw all its forces from Ukraine. And turn back to the path of dialogue. And turn away from aggression. President Putin's decision to pursue his aggression against Ukraine is a terrible strategic mistake. For which Russia will pay a severe price for years to come," he said.

Image: AP/ANI