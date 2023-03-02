Hungary FM Says Ceasefire In Ukraine A 'red Line' For EU, Calls Brussels 'a Party Of War'

Hungarian Foreign Ministry's Secretary of State Tamas Menczer on Thursday claimed that the European Union made clear that a ceasefire in Ukraine would be a "red line" and that the bloc would not accept such a proposal. In an interview with Kossuth Radio, Menczer noted that the position of Brussels on the raging Ukrainian hostilities is that of a 'party of war.'

"We were still shocked when we, the Hungarians, suggested that the documents on the occasion of the anniversary of the start of Russia's 'special military operation' contain calls for an immediate ceasefire and the start of talks, they were rejected in each case," Menczer made wide-ranging claims on March 2 in the Hungarian radio interview, according to Russia's state-affiliated agency Sputnik.

Brussels "not aloud, and sometimes even aloud, made it clear that the immediate cessation of the war is a red line, they do not accept this, because they think the war must be continued until Ukraine wins," Hungarian minister was quoted as saying.

Hungarian minister brings up issue of Transcarpathia with Ukraine

Menczer noted that since Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered a "special military operation" on Ukraine's eastern flank, Hungary has opposed the armed conflict, and has instead voiced its position of "diplomatic negotiations". There can be no winner in the conflict, he further maintained.

Budapest also opposed the arms supply to Ukraine, as well as did not participate in the US and Europe-coordinated sanctions against the Russian Federation, noted Menczer, citing a decree passed by Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban, a steadfast ally of Putin.

Hungary strongly opposed the blacklisting of some of the Russian officials in the European Union's sanctions list giving what its officials noted a "personal justification." Hungarian minister also noted that Budapest has stepped up the security in Transcarpathia, a territory marred with tensions with Ukraine located at the intersection of the Hungarian and Ukrainian border.

The Transcarpathian question has been the key to shifting Hungary's posture in the war between Russia and Ukraine. The two countries have been locked up in geopolitical tensions over the Ukraine government's policies applied to the ethnic minority Hungarian-speaking community in the region that had previously been under Hungary's rule for almost 1000 years, but came under the control of Kyiv after World War I.

There are an estimated 140,000 Hungarians living in Transcarpathia. In 2017, Ukraine's parliament passed an education law imposing restrictions on the use of the languages of national minorities including Hungarian, which created a rift between the two nations. Hungary has since leaned towards Russian Federation, as President Putin used the "genocide of ethnic Russian population by Ukraine's military" as the pretext for his "special military operation."