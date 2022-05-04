Hungary FM Szijjarto Says EU's Oil Embargo Will Ruin His Country's Energy Supply

Following the European Union's sixth round of sanctions against the Russian Federation on Wednesday, which proposed a ban on Russian oil imports, the Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto has commented on the situation. Szijjarto stated that Hungary will not back a European Union proposal to prohibit Russian oil imports, which might jeopardize the bloc's efforts to impose collective pressure on Moscow.

Hungarian Foreign Minister, in a video on social media, on Wednesday, stated that an EU embargo on Russian oil would "totally ruin" Hungary's energy supply, making it difficult for the country to receive the oil necessary for the Hungarian economy to run. Szijjarto stated that Hungary would only approve the sixth package of sanctions if oil imports were exempted.

Von der Leyen urges EU member nations to phase out crude oil imports

As part of the sixth package of sanctions on Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged that EU member nations phase out crude oil imports within six months and refined goods by the end of the year. However, Hungary and Slovakia are unwilling to support sanctions against Russian fossil resources, which has put a stumbling block in the way of a united EU response.

Szijjarto already indicated that his country will not vote in favour of any sanctions that make the delivery of natural gas or oil from Russia to Hungary difficult before the European Union revealed the sixth package of sanctions. Szijiarto declared on May 3 that Hungary and its economy could not run without Russian oil and that Hungary's energy supply cannot be jeopardized. Hungary is heavily reliant on Russian crude oil. In the meanwhile, Slovakia is also in denial of the Russian oil ban as it is also reliant on Russian crude oil. Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Tuesday that Slovakia cannot switch from Russian crude to another type of oil right away.

Sixth package of sanctions

The EU revealed the sixth package of sanctions on Russia which suggest that Sberbank, which is Russia's largest bank, and two other major banks should be cut off from the SWIFT international banking payment system. In a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Von der Leyen called on EU member states to phase out crude oil imports and said that they will make sure that they phase out Russian oil in a way that allows them to secure alternative supply.

(Inputs from AP)