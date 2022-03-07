The United States and its allies are adamant in helping Ukraine fight the Russian forces after it attacked the former soviet nation on February 24. Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a decree on Monday, March 7, which allows Hungary to deploy NATO troops in western Hungary and weapons shipments to cross its borders to other NATO member states. However, the decree also suggests that transfers of lethal weapons to Ukraine are not permitted via Hungary’s border.

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and neighbouring countries are aiding Ukraine in all possible ways. Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that NATO has given its approval to send fighter jets to Ukraine and that the United States is in talks with Poland to send American fighter jets to Warsaw to replace any Soviet-era fighter jets sent to Ukraine by NATO countries.

PM Orban on Ukraine crisis

Ever since Moscow launched its military operation on Ukraine at the end of February, PM Orban has criticised Russia and expressed his support for Kyiv. He stated that they do not live in a peaceful West and that they are living in the middle of challenges, according to Al Jazeera. He further said that they are prepared to take care of the Ukrainians and that they will be able to rise to the task efficiently. In more than a week, around 140,000 individuals entered Hungary and have received a well-organised humanitarian mission. Since the beginning of the war, more than a million people have fled Ukraine, settling in Moldova, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

Orban told public broadcaster Kossuth Radio on Friday, March 4, that the battle in Ukraine must be viewed in the context of Hungary's own interests, as the country's primary concern is the peace and security of its inhabitants. He stated that Hungary's responsibility is to provide for migrants fleeing Ukraine's war. Prime Minister Orban also suggested that refugees who are allowed in Hungary must follow the same regulations as Hungarian citizens. He said they will be eligible for jobseekers' allowance for three months and then must find work in the primary labour market or enter the government's foster work programme.

(Image: AP)