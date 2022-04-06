Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban Shows Willingness To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

Amid the ongoing war with Russia and Ukraine, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, on Wednesday, stated that his country has no problem with paying for Russian gas in rubles. Speaking to reporters, he also warned that the West would pay a "heavy price" for the sanctions it is imposing on Russian imports. After being re-elected as Prime Minister of Hungary on April 4, Orban also termed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as one of his "opponents."

With the war entering its 42nd day on Wednesday, the Hungarian Prime Minister has continued to avoid taking advantage of opportunities to criticise Russia's military actions. Hungary is also largely reliant on Russian energy. However, Hungary's refusal to criticise Russia has hampered the European Union's (EU) efforts to present a united front against President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Hungary’s Foreign Ministry Peter Szijjarto summoned the Ukrainian ambassador. This comes after days of two countries’ officials trading barbs over Hungary’s stance on the war.

Hungary is against imposing sanctions on Russian energy imports

"We condemn military aggression, we stand by Ukraine’s sovereignty but this is not our war, so we want to and will stay out of it," Szijjarto stated, as per The Associated Press (AP). Hungary's government has pushed against imposing sanctions on Russian energy imports and also refused to supply arms to Ukraine or allow their transit through the Hungarian-Ukrainian border. This prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy to criticise Hungary's government, saying that the Orbán would have to choose between Russia and "the other world" of the West.

Belarus to pay in rubles for Russian oil and gas imports

It is worth mentioning here that Belarus, a key Russian ally, has also decided to pay in rubles for Russian oil and gas imports as it is "crucial" for Moscow's economy, which has been pounded by coordinated Western sanctions. "We have switched to settlements in rubles for energy. It is crucial. It is what we had been seeking for so long, that is not to make payments in dollars," Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said in a televised interview with the Belarus-1 channel. Belarus would make the necessary arrangements and switch contracts to pay for the gas in Russian rubles, he added.

Image: AP