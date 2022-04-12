Hungary Says Found A Way To Pay For Russian Gas In Roubles Without Violating EU Sanctions

Hungary on Monday announced that it plans to pay for Russian gas in “euros” through Moscow’s state agency Gazprombank (GAZP.MM), which will convert the payment into roubles. In an official statement, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday that the country will modify its gas contract with Gazprom in order to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands to pay for the gas in roubles in order to uplift Russia’s economy and do away the impact of crippling sanctions.

Hungary’s energy group MVM, CEE Energy will pay the gas supply bills in euros to Russia's Gazprombank which will convert and transfer the payment to Moscow, Szijjarto told a state news conference. This will also make sure that Hungary’s energy supply from Russia is in line with the EU's sanctioning policy, he added.

Paying in rubles for Russian gas 'not violation of sanctions': Hungary

Hungarian government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs had also earlier iterated that payment in roubles for Russian gas is not a violation of European Union sanctions. "The EU so far has no common procurement of gas and oil for European countries. So as we speak, we still go by alongside those contracts we have with Russians regarding gas and oil, and according to those contracts, it is a technical issue, in what currency we have to pay," Kovacs said in a televised interview, the excerpts of which he posted on his official Twitter handle. Hungary has been against the Russian gas sanctions as nearly 80 percent of the Hungarian population is dependent on it.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had stressed that he has “no problem” with paying for Russian gas in roubles. Speaking to reporters, he warned that the West would pay a "heavy price" for the sanctions it is imposing on Russian imports. After being re-elected as Prime Minister of Hungary who is a Putin ally, termed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as one of his "opponents." Hungary is hugely reliant on Russian energy imports and was left in limbo after the European Union (EU) asked to present a united front against President Vladimir Putin. "We condemn military aggression, we stand by Ukraine’s sovereignty but this is not our war, so we want to and will stay out of it," Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters.