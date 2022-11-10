Hungary Threatens To Block EU's New Aid Package Proposal To Ukraine For 2023

As the European Union met to discuss unanimous approval of the 18 billion euros ($18.06 billion) aid package for Ukraine in 2023, Hungary on Wednesday, Nov 9 refused to support the joint assistance. Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters at the meeting of foreign ministers of the Central European Initiative countries in Bulgaria that the Hungarian government objects to the EU's decision.

Hungarian foreign minister dismissed the Ukrainian aid package, saying that Hungary would not back the European Union's efforts to provide funding to Ukraine during the ongoing war from the jointly raised funds. He argued that Hungary has been assisting Kyiv on a bilateral basis and therefore would block the proposal.

Shortly after the proposal was announced by the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted: "This shows true solidarity of the EU. Together we resist Russia's aggression, together we'll rebuild Ukraine, together we'll be in the EU."

Hungray, EU and rule-of-law dispute

Hungary, for almost a year now, has been contesting Europe's unilateral access to the collective recovery funds held by a rule-of-law dispute. Hungary had previously supported the EU’s decision to jointly raise debt towards the recovery of the bloc post-COVID-19 pandemic but Budapest argued that it is yet to receive its share of the funds invested. The government of Putin's steadfast ally Viktor Orban has vetoed nearly every anti-Russian measure in response to the offensive in Ukraine, including coordinated sanctions and ban on Russian oil shipments, in a differing geopolitical posture from the bloc.

Hungary had also submitted a bill to parliament aimed at recovering billions of euros from the European Union utilized during the pandemic. Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga, on Facebook, said that the EU breaches the legislation relating to Hungary's cooperation with the EU's anti-fraud office and the rules affecting state asset-management foundations, she added. Hungary submitted the first bill to parliament as it focuses on "drafting and implementing the commitments (to the EU) in coming weeks and months," she had announced online. EU had suspended 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in EU funding earmarked for Hungary citing the ruling government's corruption, rights, and rule-of-law disputes.