Hungary Voices Concerns Over New EU Sanctions On Russia; Says It Won't Extend Support

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its bloodiest phase after 27 days, Hungary has voiced its concerns over the new European Union's sanctions on Russian energy firms, with the country’s top diplomat stating that Hungary would not support the measures. This comes a week after Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó had said that the country will not send troops or weapons to Ukraine.

As per reports, the EU has flagged consideration to join the US in imposing an embargo on Russian oil imports. Global oil prices also saw a steep hike with the cost of one gallon going above $3. The unprecedented soar led to Brent crude oil prices soaring above $111 per barrel, adding to the 1.2% rise last Friday.

On March 8, Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga had confirmed the country's stand over the recent sanctions will be different from other nations and had stated, "any action against Moscow would also hurt the Hungarian economy. Hungary will not support the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions in the energy sector as this would threaten both the national currency and welfare of Hungarians."

On Monday, March 21, the European Union accused Russia’s military of committing war crimes in Ukraine but appeared unlikely to impose new sanctions on Moscow despite a clamour across Europe demanding those responsible for attacks on civilians to be held to account.

‘Clear sign’ Putin will use of chemical weapons in Ukraine: US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday claimed that Vladimir Putin will use biological and chemical weapons in the war with Ukraine. His remarks came after Pentagon iterated that the US intelligence has “clear evidence” that Moscow is involved in committing war crimes. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby asserted that Washington is "collecting evidence" to back the claims more factually.

Biden said Putin's “back is against the wall and now he’s talking about new false flags he’s setting up including, asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe – simply not true. I guarantee you."

“They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That’s a clear sign he’s considering using both of those. He’s already used chemical weapons in the past, and we should be careful of what’s about to come,” Biden said adding that Putin “knows there’ll be severe consequences because of the united Nato front".

(With Agency Inputs)