Hungary's Pro-Kremlin PM Viktor Orban Names Zelenskyy As 'opponent' After Winning Election

Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who declared victory in Sunday’s national elections, named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as one of his 'opponents'. Orban's Fidesz party had a lead with 71% of the votes counted, according to Hungary’s national elections board. The election campaign in Hungary was mainly dominated by the Russia-Ukraine war putting Orban's long-time association with Russian President Vladimir Putin under scrutiny.

During his victory speech, Orban called Zelenskyy as one of the “opponents” that he had to overcome in the election campaign, stated CNN. It comes as the Hungarian PM continued to dodge the opportunities to condemn Russia's military aggression in Ukraine with the conflict entering day 40. Furthermore, Hungary is heavily reliant on Russian energy. But with Hungary avoiding criticism against Russia, it has complicated the European Union's (EU) efforts to showcase a united front against Putin.

Even though the opinion polls in Hungary forecasted a tougher race, Orban’s Fidesz party won rather comfortably. It is pertinent to note here that Hungarian Opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay even lost in his own district.

In his victory speech on Sunday, Orban said, "We have such a victory it can be seen from the moon, but it's sure that it can be seen from Brussels," underscoring his government’s long-running tensions with the EU leaders.

"We will remember this victory until the end of our lives because we had to fight against a huge amount of opponents," Orban said, citing a number of his political enemies including the Hungarian left, "bureaucrats" in Brussels, the international media, "and the Ukrainian president too -- we never had so many opponents at the same time,” according to CNN.

'We are telling Europe, this is the future’

Further in his 10-minute long victory speech to the crowd that cheered “Viktor!”, Orban said, "The whole world has seen tonight in Budapest that Christian democratic politics, conservative civic politics and patriotic politics have won. We are telling Europe that this is not the past, this is the future."

As his party officials gathered at an election night event on the banks Danube river in Budapest, Hungarian state secretary Zoltan Kovacs pointed to the participation of so many parties in the election as a testament to the strength of Hungary’s democracy.

“We have heard a lot of nonsense recently about whether there is democracy in Hungary,” Kovacs said. “Hungarian democracy in the last 12 years has not weakened, but been strengthened.”

Viktor Orban and his relationship with Russia

Widely regarded as the EU’s most pro-Kremlin leader, Viktor Orban is the longest-serving nationalist in the European Union. He has often been seen boasting of his political longevity while in Moscow.

During his second, 12-year stint in power, Orban was seen fully embracing a reliant relationship with Russia. However, with the majority of EU nations unleashing harsh criticism against Russia, Orban siding with Putin has made him an outlier in Europe.

Péter Krekó, the director of the Budapest-based Political Capital Institute, has noted that the strong ties between Hungary and Russia are not only pinned by economic reliance but also by ideological similarities between Putin and Orban.

Image: AP