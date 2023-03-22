'I Bow Low Before All Of You': Zelenskyy Visits Bakhmut City, Awards Frontline Defenders

To boost the morale of soldiers fighting relentlessly on the frontline positions in the Bakhmut area, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy made an official visit to the Donetsk region and met with his military, and presented awards to the service members.

During his address, Zelenskyy praised the Ukrainian troops and said he felt honored to meet the front liners who are protecting the sovereignty of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy visits Bakhmut, meets defenders on the frontline positions

The Head of State heard reports on the operational situation and the course of hostilities on the frontline, spoke with service members, and thanked them for the defense of Ukraine, the President’s Office informs. I am honored to be here today, in the east of our country, in Donbas, and to award our heroes, to thank you, to shake hands. Thank you for protecting the state, the sovereignty, the east of Ukraine, Zelensky said.

Footage of Zelenskyy's visit is circulating on social media platforms, showing Zelenskyy, dressed in his trademark dark sweatshirt, handing awards to soldiers in what appeared to be a large warehouse. "Your fate is so difficult, yet so historic: to defend our land and to return everything to Ukraine for our children," he said. "I bow low before all the heroes, your close comrades you have lost in the east, and in general throughout this war," Zelenkyy added. Notably, Zelenskky's visit to Bakhmut came after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the city of Mariupol, which was Ukraine's territory but now is under Russia's control.

The Bakhmut's battle is reminiscent of World War I, as the war in Bakhmut has been fought from trenches with relentless artillery and rocket strikes across a heavily mined battlefield with heavy firing from both sides. This isn't the first time that Zelenskyy has visited frontline troops.

(Image: AP)