'I Feel Guilty': Ukrainian Circus Performers On Italy Tour Share Struggles Amid War

A Ukrainian circus group is on a never-ending "Alice in Wonderland" tour of Italy, trapped in the real-world rabbit hole of having to put on happy shows on stage while their people at home are suffering through war. The acrobats and dancers of Kyiv's Theater Circus Elysium were opening a limited engagement in Italy, like many Ukrainian artists who were abroad when Russia invaded on February 24.

The tour, which was supposed to end in mid-March, has been extended at least until June as the artists try to stay working so they can send money home to their families. The Ukrainian circus visited Pistoia, Tuscany, over the weekend. There was the Mad Hatter, who wore a green top hat and had a purple beard; the White Rabbit, who had a red nose covered in silver glitter; and Alice, who wore a small blue frock and had long ringlets. Members of the group, meanwhile, are struggling behind their bright costumes, cheery faces, and magical storyline of Alice's experiences in Wonderland.

"I feel guilty about people who are staying there because they are not safe, and I am safe and I cannot help them," Yuliia Palaida, who plays Alice, said, AP reported. With shaky voice, she further added, "I am just fighting with all these feelings."

Circus has been booked in theatres across Italy

The circus has been booked in theatres across Italy, and the ensemble has been able to pay for roughly 50 family members to depart Ukraine by bus and join the troupe in Italy. The town of Reggio Emilia provided temporary housing for the circus's expanded family while they sought legal documentation, medical treatments, and apartments for a longer stay. They've already booked ten performances in Sicily for June and are looking for more.

Oleksandr Bandaliuk, who plays the Mad Hatter, is the show's star. He sits glumly backstage between acts. According to AP, he remarked, "It is very hard to work and dance on the Italy stage because we know in our country now [there] is war. We can’t go to Ukraine because in my house now [there are] Russian soldiers."

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP