'I Know How To Shoot': Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Reveals 'why He Carries A Gun'

Amid the ongoing war in his homeland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he and his staff would have died fighting, rather than allowing themselves to be taken captive, if Russian troops had breached his Kyiv headquarters in the early days of the conflict. This statement by the Ukrainian President comes during an interview with a local television channel. During the interview that was aired on Saturday by Ukraine’s 1+1 channel, Zelenskyy said, “I know how to shoot."

He went on to add that he has been carrying a handgun. However, Zelenskyy rejected the reporter’s suggestion that he might have used his pistol to take his own life rather than be captured. “No, no, no... It’s not [to shoot] myself. To shoot back, surely," he said.

The reason behind the Zelenskyy's gun

While conversing in an interview, the Ukrainian President explained that it would have been a “disgrace” if he had been taken captive by Russian forces in the initial stages of the Russia-Ukraine war. After Moscow initiated its military operation in February 2022, Ukrainian officials stated that Russian special forces tried to infiltrate Kyiv and breach the presidential headquarters on Bankova Street. “I think if they had gone inside, into the administration, we would not be here,” Zelenskyy told the interviewer. He added, “No one would have been taken prisoner because we had a very serious defence prepared… We would have been there to the end.”

During the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Western partners have recommended that he should flee Kyiv. Zelenskyy, however, declined a US evacuation flight to defend the capital. According to The Times, Zelenskyy and his associates stayed in a bunker for two months after the outbreak of the conflict, instead of the planned two weeks. It has been claimed by the British newspaper that secrecy around the bunker was so high that those who accompanied the head of state underground had to sign a special non-disclosure agreement. They have been restricted from revealing any details about the shelter’s design, location, amenities, or even the food that they were given.