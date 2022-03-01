At the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for a resolution to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, Ukraine’s Ambassador on Monday read out text messages purportedly exchanged between a fallen Russian soldier in Ukraine and his mother. “I would like to read from the screenshot of the smartphone of a killed Russian soldier,” ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told the meeting on Monday. “How are you doing? Why has it been so long since you responded?” read the chat. “Are you really in training exercises?” The son replied: “Mama, I’m no longer in Crimea. I’m not in training sessions.”

"Mom, I'm in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here,” Sergiy Kyslytsya read aloud the correspondence between the soldier and his mother. “I am afraid. We are bombing all of the cities together. Even targeting civilians,” he went on.

Ukraine’s ambassador flashed a printed version of the series of text messages that he shared with the Assembly. He continued reading out, that the Russian soldier's mother questioned his late response and asked him if she could send him a parcel. “Papa is asking whether I can send you a parcel.” The soldier, in response, purportedly said that he was in Ukraine and “wished to hang himself.” The Russian soldier was apparently in Crimea when the exchange between him and his mother took place.

"We were told that they (Ukrainians) would welcome us, but they are falling under our armoured vehicles. They are throwing themselves under the wheels and are not allowing us to pass,” his text read. It continued, “They [Ukrainians] call us fascists. Mama, this is so hard." Ukraine's UN Ambassador then reminded the assembly that the Russian soldier later died, as he added that countries must "visualize the magnitude of the tragedy" occurring in Ukraine. "Imagine next to you, next to each nameplate of every country in the present general assembly, more than 30 souls of killed Russian soldiers already," Ukraine's Ambassador said. He then claimed that there is a “very clear parallel” that can be drawn between the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the World War II.

"A major militarized state, seeking geopolitical greatness, launched a full-fledged military offensive against a smaller neighbour in order to seize it," he said. “Deadly airstrikes on civilians were carried out across the country, with Russian troops crossing Ukrainian borders from Russia, Belarus, and the occupied parts of Ukrainian Donbass and Crimea,” he went on to add. “Reminds you of something, doesn't it? Beginning of World War II, and the actions of Russia are very similar to those that its spiritual mentors from the Third Reich did on Ukrainian soil 80 years ago.”

