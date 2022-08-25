As the situation around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) continues to remain fragile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi stated that an agreement on access to the facility has almost been reached with all concerned parties. He stated that Russia and Ukraine have agreed on the need for an "expert mission" to visit the plant and take stock of the security situation there. The IAEA chief made the statements on August 25 during his visit to France where he met President Emmanuel Macron and discussed the situation at the nuclear plant - located in southern Ukraine.

"We are already very, very close to reaching an agreement on access to the ZNPP... It is extremely difficult to get there, but it is necessary to ensure the safety of this mission. And we must determine all the conditions for this mission," Grossi told France 24 TV channel, as per RIA Novosti. He further stated that the IAEA mission to the ZNPP, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, would take place soon in the coming days. "Both Russia and Ukraine have given their affirmation and we expect to get there very, very soon. Within the next few days," Grossi noted.

IAEA repeatedly urged Russia & Ukraine for access to nuclear plant

The UN nuclear watchdog has also expressed "serious concern" over continued shelling at the power plant, saying that it highlights the possibility of a nuclear tragedy which may endanger the environment and human health in Ukraine and beyond. Meanwhile, Grossi has repeatedly appealed to both warring countries to allow nuclear experts to examine the damage and evaluate security and safety at the vast nuclear complex. However, Russia and Ukraine have put the blame on each other for shelling the nuclear facility. The Ukrainian administration has also accused Russian forces of deploying "heavy weapons" at the ZNPP.

According to Grossi, the agency's presence will lessen the likelihood of a serious nuclear disaster in Europe and help to stabilise the nuclear safety and security situation at the site. Notably, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was attacked by Russian forces earlier on March 4, 2022. The facility was set ablaze after coming under attack by the Russian troops. Since then, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is under Russian control as the conflict between the two countries continues to escalate for more than six months now.

Image: AP