IAEA Chief Enroute To Kyiv To Discuss Nuclear Plant Security As Russia Shells Zaporizhzhia

The chief of IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi was on way to Kyiv to hold important meetings regarding the need to set up a Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone (NSSPZ) around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. This visit comes at a time when Ukraine alleged that Russian missile attack in southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia has killed two people in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Moreover, Grossi is set to travel to Russia later to agree upon the quick implementation of the notion of a Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone with the relevant authorities.

On our way to Kyiv for important meetings. The need for a Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone (NSSPZ) around #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is now more urgent than ever. pic.twitter.com/XFetpJ65ai — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) October 5, 2022

Furthermore, the step comes after IAEA learned of Russia’s plans to supervise operations of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, stated an IAEA statement. Grossi has repeatedly expressed grave concern about the challenging and extremely stressful working conditions at the ZNPP- Europe's largest nuclear power plant-during the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. IAEA’s statement further states that one of the seven nuclear security and safety pillars states that “operating staff must be able to fulfil their safety and security duties and have the capacity to make decisions free of undue pressure”.

Russian artillery shelling in Zaporizhzhia kills two

Oleksandr Starukh, the Regional Governor of Zaporizhzhia revealed that one woman was confirmed to have died due to the attack while another person died in an ambulance.

Taking to his Telegram, Starukh wrote, “At least 5 people are under the rubble of buildings. Many people were saved. Among them is a three-year-old girl, the child is fostered. A rescue operation is underway at the scene.”

The Regional Governor had earlier accused Russia through his Telegram, of firing “7 rockets at high-rise buildings.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba also commented on attacks on Zaporizhzhia in a tweet.

Overnight, seven Russian missiles have hit people sleeping peacefully at their homes in Zaporizhzhia. More have struck during the day. Russians keep deliberately striking civilians to sow fear. Russian terror must be stopped — by force of weapons, sanctions, and full isolation. pic.twitter.com/HQmXCeN5HN — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 6, 2022

ZNPP planning to restart 1 of 6 reactors

An IAEA statement published on October 5 further revealed that IAEA experts deployed at the site have learned of Russia’s intentions to restart one of the six reactors of ZNPP, which are currently all in a cold shutdown.

Following reports Russia plans to supervise #Ukraine’s #ZNPP operations,@rafaelmgrossi will consult w/ relevant authorities. DG Grossi also in Kyiv this week, then later Russia, for talks aiming to agree ZNPP nuclear safety & security protection zone ASAP. https://t.co/ZtMAVunQBw pic.twitter.com/7Dx68OLkLc — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) October 5, 2022

The nuclear power plant is currently occupied by the Russian military and operated by Ukrainian staff. One senior Ukrainian staff member informed the IAEA experts that preparations are underway to start unit 5 of the power plant at reduced power to produce steam and heat to meet the needs of the plant.

The plant’s last operating reactor – unit 6 – which provided the plant with electricity for cooling and other essential safety functions was shut down on 11 September.