IAEA Chief Expresses 'deep Concern' Over Detention Of Two Zaporizhzhia NPP Officials

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi expressed "deep concern" about the recent detentions of two other Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant officials. He expressed hope that the issue will be "resolved swiftly." He welcomed the release of a Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant's Deputy Director General, Valeriy Martynyuk, who was detained early last week.

Grossi stated that the detention of Valeriy Martynyuk follows the detention of ZNPP Director General Ihor Murashov. According to the statement released by IAEA, Grossi has been in contact with the relevant authorities to contribute to his release. Grossi revealed that he continues to hold consultations on ensuring the nuclear safety and security protection zone at ZNPP. The statement of Grossi comes after the Ukrainian state energy company Energoatom claimed in a Telegram post that two workers at the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant were “kidnapped."

The statement released by IAEA reads, "Director General Grossi expressed deep concern about the recent detentions of two other ZNPP staff members, which have been confirmed by the IAEA. “This is another concerning development that I sincerely hope will be resolved swiftly."

Notably, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been seized by Russian forces shortly after Moscow launched an offensive in Ukraine. IAEA Chief also said that the ZNPP has restored the connection to its last remaining operating 750 kilovolts (kV) power line after it was lost for the third time in ten days. He reiterated that frequent outages demonstrate the "precarious" nuclear safety and security situation at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. He highlighted the need for setting up nuclear safety and security protection zone around the nuclear facility.

Ukraine #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant has restored connection to its last remaining operating 750 kV power line after it was lost for 3rd time in ten days, @RafaelMGrossi said today. It had continued to receive power from off-site back-up 330 kV line. https://t.co/ITrlPQq3Az pic.twitter.com/0rz2MY0c0b — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) October 18, 2022

Ukraine accuses Russia of detaining ZNPP officials

Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom accused Russia of detaining the head of the information technology service of the Zaporizhzhia NPP Oleg Kostyukov and the assistant director general of the station Oleg Osheku. In a Facebook post, Energoatom stated that there is no information available regarding the whereabouts and condition of two Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant officials. The Energoatom requested Rafael Grossi and the international community to take all possible measures to release the employees of Zaporizhzhia NPP from the captivity of Russian forces and facilitate their return to their official duties.

"Yesterday, on October 17, Russian nuclear terrorists detained and drove in an unknown direction the head of the information technology service of the Zaporizhzhya NPP Oleg Kostyukov and the assistant director general of the station Oleg Osheku," Energoatom said in a Facebook post.

Image: AP