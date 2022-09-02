IAEA Chief Grossi Leaves Zaporizhzhia NPP; 5 Mission Members Still Working At The Station

Following the most-awaited visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy operator Energoatom stated that the Director-General of IAEA, Rafael Grossi has left the power plant along with some members of his delegation. However, five IAEA mission members are still stationed at the nuclear facility.

Energoatom said in a post published in Telegram, “As of 18:00 on September 1, 2022, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, left the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Most members of the delegation left the station with him".

Talking about the five IAEA mission members, Energoatom noted in the post that they had unpacked the gear which they brought with them and will further keep working at the station. They are anticipated to remain at the Zaporizhzhia NPP until September 3, Saturday.

IAEA chief Grossi completed his visit to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Speaking about his visit to the power plant, Grossi said in a tweet, “I am finishing my first visit to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.” He even confirmed that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will stay and would continue to be present there.

I am finishing my first visit to #Ukraine’s #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.@IAEAorg is here to stay and will maintain a continued presence at #ZNPP. pic.twitter.com/k4zO3IMe2I — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) September 1, 2022

The chief international nuclear inspector informed that an IAEA team of specialists had remained in the facility and would offer a "fair, neutral, and technically competent evaluation" of the situation.

Grossi, during his visit to the Ukrainian facility that Russia has occupied, observed "the key things" that he wanted to see and his team was able to acquire "a lot of information,” The Guardian reported.

In a video from Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, the IAEA chief remarked, "We have achieved something very important today and the important thing is the IAEA is staying here - let the world know that the IAEA is staying at Zaporizhzhia." He also said that the explanations made to the 14-person team during the "few hours" long visit were "very clear." He commended the employees of the facility for their "dedicated work" and "carrying on professionally with their work" under extremely challenging conditions.

Despite being controlled by Energoatom staff and connected to the Ukrainian grid, the plant was taken over by Russian soldiers in March. Fears of a nuclear calamity have grown as a result of the area being repeatedly attacked in recent weeks.

Apart from this, Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for shelling the plant. According to the Guardian report, Moscow claimed that Ukraine fired carelessly into the region, while Ukraine alleged that Russia has been using the factory as a shield, keeping weapons and launching strikes from the area nearby.

Grossi made his remarks following accusations from both sides that the other was attempting to sabotage the IAEA visit, which was intended to undertake "indispensable nuclear safety and security and safeguard activities," causing the mission to be delayed by several hours.

Additionally, on Tuesday, August 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UN nuclear inspectors in Kyiv before they traveled to the heavily bombed, Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia facility.

(Image: AP)