Amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv conflict, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, stated on Friday that he would be leading an assistance and support mission to Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant "as soon as possible" in the coming days, to guarantee the facility's safety. According to The Wall Street Journal, Grossi has returned to Vienna on Friday following a three-day journey to Ukraine and Russia. The IAEA chief further met with officials from both countries to discuss safeguarding Ukraine's nuclear facilities security. Taking to Twitter, Grossi said that the mission "will be the first in a series of such nuclear safety and security missions to Ukraine."

I will head an @IAEAorg assistance and support mission to the #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant as soon as possible. It will be the first in a series of such nuclear safety and security missions to #Ukraine. — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) April 1, 2022

This came after the IAEA has asserted on Thursday that Ukraine had notified the agency that Russian troops who were in charge of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant were departing and handing the responsibility to Ukrainian troops. Further, during a news conference on Friday, Grossi stated that he had not discussed with Russian authorities why Russian personnel had been departing Chernobyl.

IAEA is still unable to validate reports that Russian soldiers were exposed to radiation

According to Grossi, the IAEA is still unable to validate reports that Russian soldiers were exposed to radiation at the Chernobyl facility. He went on to say that the level of radiation near the facility was "quite normal". "There was a relatively higher level of localized radiation because of the movement of heavy vehicles at the time of the occupation of the plant, and apparently this might have been the case again on the way out," citing Grossi, Xinhua reported.

Grossi even highlighted that the IAEA would begin delivering critical supplies to Ukraine's nuclear facilities next week and dispatching IAEA experts and inspectors to provide help. He added that they would also attempt to restore the functionality of monitoring equipment at all of Ukraine's nuclear installations, allowing them to guarantee that radioactive material is not being transferred for illegitimate purposes, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to Ukrainian officials, the Russian military had been in possession of the factory since February 24, when the Russia-Ukraine war commenced. On April 26, 1986, the Chernobyl nuclear power facility, located 110 kilometres north of Kyiv, Ukraine, experienced one of the greatest nuclear disasters.

Image: AP