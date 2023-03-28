IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi Indicates That He Might Visit Russia Soon

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has hinted at an imminent visit to Russia, according to an interview with the Associated Press published on Tuesday. Grossi has made several visits to Russia in the past, including a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg in October 2022.

In his most recent trip to Moscow on March 9, Grossi held discussions with Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia's Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, with a focus on establishing a security zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

What is the IAEA?

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is an intergovernmental organization that was established in 1957, with the goal of promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy while preventing its use for military purposes. Its headquarters are located in Vienna, Austria, and it currently has 172 member states.

The roots of the IAEA can be traced back to the United States' "Atoms for Peace" program, which was announced by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953. The program aimed to provide assistance to countries seeking to develop nuclear power for peaceful purposes, while also addressing concerns about nuclear weapons proliferation. This led to the creation of the International Atomic Energy Agency as an independent agency within the United Nations system.

The IAEA's primary objective is to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy through cooperation and assistance to its member states. It provides technical assistance, training, and advice on nuclear safety, security, and non-proliferation. It also monitors compliance with international nuclear safeguards agreements, which are designed to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.

One of the most significant roles of the IAEA is to inspect nuclear facilities in member states to ensure that they are being used for peaceful purposes only. The agency has a team of inspectors who conduct regular inspections of nuclear facilities to verify that they are not being used for military purposes.

The IAEA also plays a vital role in responding to nuclear emergencies, such as accidents or incidents involving nuclear materials. It provides technical support to member states in developing emergency preparedness and response plans and offers assistance in the event of an emergency.