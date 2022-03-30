The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi has reached Ukraine for holding discussions on the agency's planned delivery of technical assistance to Ukraine for ensuring the security of the country's nuclear facilities. The Director-General of the UN watchdog will be talking with senior government officials and will further discuss the plans for averting the risk of an accident that could endanger people and the environment, the agency said on Tuesday.

IAEA @RafaelMGrossi is in #Ukraine to start delivery of urgent technical assistance to ensure safety and security of country’s nuclear facilities and help avert the risk of an accident that could endanger people and the environment. https://t.co/DKTR6u2Axz pic.twitter.com/M3fnMUgN1l — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 29, 2022

In a statement, it also said that the aim of Grossi's visit is to initiate prompt safety and security support to Ukraine's nuclear facilities which will include sending IAEA experts to prioritized facilities and further the shipment of vital safety and security supplies including monitoring and emergency equipment.

"There have already been several close calls. We can’t afford to lose any more time. This conflict is already causing unimaginable human suffering and destruction. The IAEA’s expertise and capabilities are needed to prevent it from also leading to a nuclear accident,” he said.

Furthermore, Grossi is also likely to travel to one of Ukraine's nuclear power plants and will later hold a press conference upon his return to Vienna later this week.

Ukraine seeks IAEA's support

This is the IAEA Director-General's first visit to Ukraine ever since Russia started its aggressive military actions in Ukraine further attacking nuclear facilities. Following the Russian actions, Ukraine has been repeatedly seeking the assistance of the UN nuclear watchdog for safety and security to which the IAEA has drawn up concrete and detailed plans for safety and security assistance to Ukraine’s nuclear sites, which include fifteen nuclear power reactors at four plants as well as the Chornobyl NPP, where radioactive waste management facilities are located following the 1986 accident.

Image: AP