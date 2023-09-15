IAEA Chief Rules Out Russia-North Korea Nuclear Trade Deal As Kim Jong Un Meets Putin

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), expressed skepticism about the possibility of Russia engaging in the trade of nuclear weapons technology with North Korea. This statement comes amidst mounting concerns regarding military cooperation between the two nations following a recent bilateral summit.

In an exclusive interview with Yonhap News Agency, Grossi stated, "I cannot conceive that countries would engage in trade or in exchanges (of nuclear weapons technology) with a country that has such a problematic relation with the nonproliferation regime like the DPRK." Grossi highlighted that Russia, as a recognised nuclear weapons state within the Nonproliferation Treaty, was expected to abide by its obligations and refrain from trading nuclear weapons technology.

Russia's obligations & role as permanent UNSC member

Grossi emphasised that Russia, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, was aware of its responsibilities. He expressed hope that Russia would continue to act in accordance with its obligations in its dealings with North Korea.

The recent summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, held at the Vostochny space center in eastern Russia, marked their first meeting in over four years. This meeting has raised concerns as Pyongyang has been seeking to strengthen military ties with Moscow while intensifying its weapons development efforts.

IAEA's role and hope for engagement

Grossi noted that Russia could play a constructive role in helping North Korea engage with the IAEA or establish confidence-building measures with other countries, including South Korea. He stressed the importance of maintaining avenues for engagement with North Korea, especially as security cooperation between South Korea, the United States, and Japan continues to grow.

IAEA's concerns over North Korea's nuclear activities

Addressing the ongoing situation regarding North Korea's nuclear complex, Grossi expressed concern over "very concerning elements." He highlighted that the IAEA had observed indications of activities near North Korea's nuclear test site at Punggye-ri, which remains prepared for a potential nuclear test. Grossi reiterated the agency's interest in engaging with North Korea to address these issues.