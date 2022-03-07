IAEA Chief Says Any Catastrophe Due To Ukraine War Will Be The Result Of A 'human Mistake'

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Mariano Grossi said if something happens in Ukraine amid the ever-escalating Russia-Ukraine war it will be a 'human mistake.' Russia's military offensive, which started 12 days ago has become a matter of major global concern. Russian troops have captured the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant-- Europe's largest. The conflict has claimed the lives of thousands, prompted a refugee exodus and is battering world economy.

"We see what's happening on the ground in Ukraine. This time if there is a nuclear accident, the cause will not be Tsunami brought on by mother Earth. Instead, it will be a result of human failure to act when we knew we could, and we knew we should" IAEA Director-General Grossi said.

Russia-Ukraine war: Russia captures Europe's largest nuclear power plant

Ukraine's government informed International Atomic Energy Agency that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant which was earlier attacked by Russia's Army is currently being managed and operated by the same people, but the control of Russian troops. The Ukrainian government added that the officials are having difficulty in contacting the people managing the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Only days after its takeover, reports now claim that the Russian forces have restricted external communication access and blocked access to mobile networks and the internet at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Russia shelled the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during the battle for control of a crucial energy-producing city. According to The Associated Press, the nuclear power plant’s spokesperson Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the Zaporizhzhia plant and had set fire to one of the six reactors in the facility.

However, in a major relief, it was learnt that the radioactivity levels continued in Zaporizhzhia remained under limits, despite the Russia-led shelling. Russian forces have currently seized two Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plants, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a call with US senators on Saturday. President Zelensky further said the third plant that is under a threat was the Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant, located 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Mykolaiv, one of several cities the Kremlin's forces had encircled on Saturday.