Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, on March 10 warned against a major hazard as the Russian and Ukrainian forces launched assaults on Europe's largest Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Giving another reminder about the possible disaster in the making, as shelling continues around the areas near Zaporizhzhia, Grossi stated that "one day our luck is going to run out," adding that he was astonished at the complacency at the issue of plant safety.

Earlier the head of the IAEA described the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as "precarious" as he pushed for establishing a comprehensive deal on paving a way for establishing a safe zone. Grossi had also made a personal visit to take stock of the situation, and met with Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelenskyy. The latter had urged NATO members to guarantee the complete protection of Ukraine's nuclear plants from Russian “sabotage”.

Shelling caused intense damage to the plant

As invading Russian troops and Ukraine's forces ensued a heavy battle in the vicinity of the plant, Grossi had noted that the shelling caused a total blackout in [Enerhodar] and had also compromised the safety operation of the facility. The constant shelling caused intense damage to the plant. As Grossi had toured the plant, he had said that while there was the severity of the shelling – the key equipment of the nuclear facility still remained intact. "There were no immediate nuclear safety or security concerns," he had added.

As Russia-Ukraine war is continuing and there's increased risk posed to the safety of Zaporizhzhia, Grossi on Thursday was reappointed by acclamation the Director General of IAEA for a second four-year term in office beginning in early December 2023. The decision was made at a regular meeting in presence of the 35-nation Board. “I’m deeply honoured by the Board’s unanimous decision to appoint me for another term in office, and very grateful for the confidence and trust Member States continue to place in me as head of this truly remarkable organization. It comes at a time when we face many major challenges and I’m fully committed to continue to do everything in my power to implement the IAEA’s crucial mission in support of global peace and development,” Director General Grossi said. Grossi began his first term of office on December 2, 2019, following the General Conference’s approval of his appointment by the Board. His second term will begin on December 3, this year and runs until December 2, 2027.