IAEA Chief Warns Of ‘very Real Risk’ Of Disaster At Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi has said that he was "extremely concerned" over shelling at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. He warned that the attack underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond. Condemning violent actions carried out at or near the nuclear power plant and even against the agency's staff, Grossi called on all parties to exercise restraint in the nuclear facility.

"I strongly and urgently appeal to all parties to exercise the utmost restraint in the vicinity of this important nuclear facility, with its six reactors," Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement.

The IAEA chief noted that the shelling at Europe's largest nuclear power plant poses a risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and other parts of the world. He stressed that Ukrainian staff operating the plant must be allowed to carry out their important tasks without threats or pressure, according to the statement released by the IAEA. Grossi called for IAEA's presence to provide technical support for nuclear safety and security to help prevent the situation from spiraling even more out of control.

Furthermore, Grossi underscored that an IAEA team of safety, security and safeguards experts, led by him, must be allowed to visit the plant. The statement of Rafael Grossi comes after Ukraine's nuclear agency accused Russia of damaging part of the nuclear power plant, BBC News reported. Enerhoatom said that a nuclear-oxygen unit and a high-voltage power line has been damaged at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Notably, Russian armed forces seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in March and continued to keep the Ukrainian officials at the plant.

EU condemns Russia's actions around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The European Union has condemned Russia's military actions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has accused Russia of "serious and irresponsible breach of nuclear safety rules." Taking to his official Twitter handle, Josep Borrell called Russian actions around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant another example of 'Russia's disregard' for international norms. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian armed forces of firing twice at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The EU condemns Russia’s military activities around #Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This is a serious and irresponsible breach of nuclear safety rules and another example of Russia’s disregard for international norms. @iaeaorg must gain access. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 6, 2022

Image: AP