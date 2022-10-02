IAEA Demands Release Of Head Of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant As Russia Confirms Detention

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which functions as a nuclear watchdog for the United Nations, on Saturday informed that the agency had ascertained the detention of Ihor Murashov, the Director General of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog, has called for the release of the director-general of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. This comes as Russian authorities informed the agency that Murashov was “temporarily detained” for questioning. He was detained on his way from the Russian-occupied plant to the town of Enerhodar at about 4pm on Friday.

IAEA has been in contact w/ relevant authorities seeking clarifications on temporary detention of #Ukraine #Zaporizhzhya NPP Murashov; detention has very significant impact on the individual & the 7 nuclear safety & security pillars, @RafaelMGrossi said. https://t.co/KYluTWhsfZ pic.twitter.com/oPQQuHiSX8 — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) October 1, 2022

The possible motive behind Ihor’s abduction

The abduction of ZNPP’s Director General allegedly took place shortly after the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions following the announcement of results of the referendums that the West and its allies have repeatedly labelled as ‘sham’.

In the national addresses leading up to the announcement of the four Ukrainian regions signing a treaty to accede to the Federation of Russia, Moscow had issued repeated threats of nuclear force.

According to the AP, the abduction of ZNPP’s Director General at the hands of the Russian military could be a possible attempt to secure Russia’s hold on the newly annexed territory, Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom claimed.

President Putin recently signed treaties to accept the accession of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine into the Russian Federation. The step includes the area around the nuclear plant.

Murashov’s detention poses a 'grave concern' to the plant’s security

Director-General Grossi further stated, “Such a detention of any member of the plant staff would be a source of grave concern in itself, but also for its psychological impact and pressure on the rest of the staff - which is detrimental to nuclear safety and security.”

The IAEA stressed on the responsibility of ZNPP’s Director General to ensure the nuclear safety and security of the plant. Ihor Murashov looks after the plant’s operational functioning and ensures that all necessary procedures are implemented, including the ones related to nuclear and radiation safety in addition to nuclear security. Additionally, the Director General is bestowed with the responsibility to lead the response to any on-site nuclear emergency.

Separately today, IAEA experts at #ZNPP said several explosions were again heard in the vicinity of ZNPP. As w/ previous explosions reported by IAEA this week, they are believed to have been caused by landmines, but did not directly impact plant's safety or security systems. — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) October 1, 2022

The IAEA personnel present at the power plant reported hearing several explosions around the ZNPP. The explosions are believed to have been caused by landmines, as per the press release.