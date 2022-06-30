IAEA Director Says Agency Has Once Again Lost Transmission From Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia NPP

International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA's) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi stated that the agency has once again lost remote access to its safeguards surveillance systems installed at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) -- one of the world's largest nuclear power plants located in southeastern Ukraine. He also stressed that the agency's officials need to go there very soon to resolve the issue. The UN nuclear watchdog has sought access to the plant and often stated that sending a mission to Zaporizhzhia is necessary because the situation there puts the safety of the workers at risk.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is under Russian control but, is currently run by Ukrainians as the conflict between the two countries continues unabated for more than four months now. The agency said in a statement that Grossi has reaffirmed his commitment to organise and lead an international mission headed by the IAEA to carry out crucial nuclear safety, security, and safeguards operations at the plant. Further, he has also expressed his growing concern over the challenging working circumstances at the ZNPP and how they are affecting the plant's safety and security.

IAEA has once again lost the remote connection to its safeguards surveillance systems installed at #Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, underlining need for IAEA to go to the site very soon, Director General @RafaelMGrossi said today. https://t.co/daTi0RFvVh pic.twitter.com/GLTKrWAOgG — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) June 29, 2022

IAEA loses transmission from nuclear plant for the 2nd time

“The fact that our remote safeguards data transmission is down again – for the second time in the past month which only adds to the urgency to dispatch this mission,” Grossi remarked. After a technical glitch that lasted over two weeks, the IAEA and the Ukrainian operator of the plant collaborated earlier in June to restore the remote transfer of data from the ZNPP to the agency's headquarters. However, later on June 25, the facility's communication systems lost the connection once again, IAEA Director-General Grossi noted.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia NPP in March

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify and entered its day 127th on Thursday, June 30. Notably, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was attacked by Russian forces earlier in March. The facility was set ablaze after coming under attack by the Russian troops. The attack had also garnered widespread condemnation, as world leaders slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.

Image: AP