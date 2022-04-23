IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi is set to head a mission to Chornobyl Power Plant to step up efforts to help prevent the dangers of a nuclear accident amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. On Thursday, the UN agency confirmed the same stating that the mission will “deliver vital equipment and conduct radiological and other assessments at the site”. The site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, the Chornobyl Nuclear Power plant, was under Russian occupation for five weeks before they handed it over to Ukrainian troops.

"The IAEA’s presence at Chornobyl will be of paramount importance for our activities to support Ukraine as it seeks to restore regulatory control of the plant and ensure its safe and secure operation", according to Grossi. He also stated that the mission would be followed by more to "this and other nuclear facilities in Ukraine in the coming weeks.” Notably, the team would consist of nuclear safety, security and safeguards staff. The mission is scheduled to commence on 26 April.

IAEA Director General @rafaelmgrossi will head an expert mission to #Ukraine’s #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant next week to step up efforts to help prevent the danger of a nuclear accident during the current conflict in the country. https://t.co/GbIBXId2xx pic.twitter.com/mNx4iYhXxn — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) April 22, 2022

Since the beginning of the conflict in late February, IAEA Director-General Grossi has expressed grave concern about the safety and security of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. Talking about the upcoming statement he said, "Based on our scientific measurements and technical evaluations, we will be able to better understand the radiological situation there."

Russians exposed to radiation

Late in March, Ukrainian officials had demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Chornobyl area warning that ammunition could explode. Ukraine’s deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk urged the UN Security Council to immediately take measures to demilitarise the exclusion zone near Chornobyl. Later, citing the reason for withdrawal from the Chornobyl area, Moscow said that its troops received “significant doses" of radiation from digging trenches in the forest in the exclusion zone around the closed plant.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he said was a “special military operation to denazify” Ukraine. The war that followed, has now left thousands dead, cities pulverized and turned the ex-soviet state into a macabre trap. Despite repeated requests from Kyiv, NATO has refused to directly interfere in the ongoing conflict but has increasingly supplied combat equipment and weapons to Ukrainian troops.

(Image: AP)