IAEA 'gravely Concerned' Over Situation Of Nuclear Plants In Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

With the Russia-Ukraine war entering the 29th day, the United Nations (UN) atomic watchdog has pleaded the world to reach an agreement on how the nuclear facilities in the conflict-torn Ukraine will be maintained appropriately amid Russian shelling. In a statement on Wednesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said “We cannot afford to lose any more time” and added that he remains “gravely concerned” with the situation of nuclear powerplants in Ukraine.

“I remain gravely concerned about the safety and security of the nuclear facilities in Ukraine,” Grossi said. “We have been and will remain in close and continuing contact with the Ukrainian Government, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, and the nuclear operator Energoatom.”

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24 and since then, at least two nuclear power plants have fallen out of the hands of Ukrainian authorities. The IAEA said earlier this month that Ukrainian intelligence had suggested that Russia planned to take “full and permanent” control of the facility which was denied by Russia. The IAEA chief had even personally offered to come to Ukraine and help address the situation.

According to Grossi, any agreement on the safe and secure management of the nuclear facilities “would include substantial assistance and support measures, including the on-site presence of IAEA experts at different facilities in Ukraine, as well as the delivery of vital safety equipment.”

“This assistance is essential to help avert the real risk of a severe nuclear accident that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond,” Grossi said. IAEA Director General’s remarks came after Russia seized the largest nuclear facility in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the Chernobyl nuclear plant, which was the site of a catastrophic meltdown in 1986. Media reports have stated that hundreds of workers have been held hostage at both facilities.

Zelenskyy tells Japanese Parliament: Chernobyl now 'war zone'

With two nuclear facilities in control, remarkably, Russia has refused to rule out the possibility of a nuclear war. Amid escalating the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been seeking global support for his country. Most recently, he addressed the Japanese Parliament virtually by appealing to the Asian country’s memories of a nuclear disaster and chemical attack to boost support from his nation under Russia’s attack.

Zelenskyy said that the invasion turned Chernobyl into a “war zone”, adding that “when the war is over, it will take years to survey the extent of the environmental damage.” He noted that the war could have dangerous repercussions for at least another 15 nuclear reactors in four locations in Ukraine.

(Image: AP)

