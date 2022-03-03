IAEA Passes Resolution Deploring Russia's Attack On Ukraine; India Abstains From Voting

India and Pakistan on Thursday abstained from an IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) resolution against Russia. The head of the UN nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, on Wednesday warned about the dangers of war around nuclear power plants, as Russia invades Ukraine.

Twenty-six countries voted in favour of the resolution and two against it with five abstentions. China and Russia voted against Canada and Poland’s resolution on safety, security and safeguards implications of the situation in Ukraine. India, Pakistan, Senegal, Vietnam and South Africa abstained.

Wang Qun, the Permanent Representative to the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations in Vienna, voted against the resolution and made an explanatory statement after the vote to clarify China's position.

1/4 At today's #IAEA BoG meeting, China voted against Canada and Poland’s resolution on safety, security & safeguards implications of situation in #Ukraine.

Amb. WANG Qun made an explanatory statement after the vote. https://t.co/i4lipTsEVn pic.twitter.com/FjjSonzIRK — Permanent Mission of China in Vienna (@ChinaMissionVie) March 3, 2022

'Unacceptable for relevant countries to forcibly push resolution to vote': China

Wang Qun said that the resolution obviously exceeded the mandate of the IAEA and introduced many political factors, which undermined the independence of the IAEA as a professional international organisation. It is unacceptable for relevant countries to forcibly push the resolution to a vote regardless of the constructive revision suggestions of all parties, he said and added that in view of this, China voted against it.

The Chinese envoy emphasised that China is concerned about the nuclear safety, security and safeguards of nuclear facilities in Uzbekistan, supports the agency to actively perform nuclear safety, nuclear security and safeguards duties in strict accordance with the authorisation, and calls on all parties concerned to remain calm and restrained.

Wang Qun reiterated that China has always supported and encouraged all diplomatic efforts that are conducive to easing the situation in Ukraine, and is willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard.

On Wednesday, the 193-member United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted on the resolution titled 'aggression against Ukraine'. India, China, Pakistan, Iran and 31 others abstained from voting against Russia while 141 were in favour of the resolution.