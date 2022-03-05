International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi, while addressing the United Nations Security Council meeting on the worsening situation in Ukraine, expressed readiness to travel to Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which is located near the city of Pripyat in the north of Ukraine, in order to secure the commitment to the safety and security of all Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

At the UNSC meeting, Grossi also emphasised that the mission would be restricted to nuclear safety and security. He added that in no way will it be connected to the political or diplomatic aspects of the crisis, which fall under the purview of the Security Council.

At the #UNSC emergency meeting on #Ukraine, IAEA @RafaelMGrossi expressed readiness to travel to #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant to secure the commitment to the safety and security of all Ukraine’s nuclear power plants from the parties of the conflict in the country. — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 5, 2022

This move comes after the Russian shelling led to a fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) on the ninth day of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. This led to a strange condemnation of Moscow by the West and concerns raised by IAEA. After the attack on the nuclear plant, Grossi raised 'deep concern' over the situation in Ukraine. The IAEA Director-General also spoke with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The International Atomic Energy Agency also noted that the fire at the nuclear power plant did not impact the radiation levels.

Ukrainian emergency services have confirmed that the fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been extinguished. An update published to the State Emergency Services official Telegram account read, "At 06:20 the fire in the training building of Zaporizhzhya NPP in Energodar was extinguished. There are no victims.”

Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive against its neighbouring and former Soviet country on February 24, within the contours of "demilitarising and denazifying" the country. On Saturday, in an emotional speech, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, stating that it will fully untie Russia's hands as it escalates its attack from the air.

The Ukraine President in his nighttime address said, "All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity. The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone."

Image: AP/Republic World