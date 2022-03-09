Days after the Russian forces took over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has lost all its contact with the safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl, said the agency on Tuesday, March 8. The systems, which monitored the nuclear material at the radioactive waste facilities at the site, were captured by the Russian forces and have now stopped transmitting data to the agency.

Issuing a statement on the same, the UN nuclear watchdog said that the agency has been looking into the status of the safeguards monitoring systems in Ukraine and other locations and will soon provide further information later.

The agency further voiced concern for staff working under Russian guard at the Ukrainian facility and said officials informed the IAEA about an increasing urgency for rotating staff for the safe management of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant as around 210 personnel have been working for the past two weeks since the Russian forces took control over it.

“I’m deeply concerned about the difficult and stressful situation facing staff at #Chornobyl NPP and potential risks this entails for nuclear safety. I call on the forces in effective control of the site to urgently facilitate the safe rotation of personnel there,” @rafaelmgrossi — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 8, 2022

In a series of tweets, the IAEA said that the staff has been living at the site of the world's most nuclear disaster for the past 13 days with no food, water, or medicine and therefore it has become necessary to urgently facilitate the safe rotation of the personnel deployed over there. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi also called upon the forces which control the site of the station to urgently provide conditions for the safe replacement of the personnel.

Russia takes over Chernobyl NPP

Amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant located in Northern Ukraine. The acts of Russian forces received massive condemnation from global leaders as well as from the Ukrainian government stating that it is one of the most serious threats to Europe.

Chernobyl, which is the site of the world's most dangerous disaster, claimed the lives of many people in the aftermath of an explosion that took place on April 26, 1986, in the No 4 reactor. Following this, countless people died from the radiation symptoms while the place still continues to remain a radioactive zone. People around the area have been evacuated and a 19-mile exclusion zone has been created around the plant for decades.

(Image: AP)